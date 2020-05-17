Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.34

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 65700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a PE ratio of -28.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Zephyr Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mylan NV
SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mylan NV
Oppenheimer Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Increased by Analyst
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trinseo S.A.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trinseo S.A.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities
Medmen Enterprises Stock Price Up 34.1%
Medmen Enterprises Stock Price Up 34.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report