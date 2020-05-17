Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.34

Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 65700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a PE ratio of -28.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Zephyr Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

