Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) – Cormark cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Pinnacle Renewable’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$91.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.40 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

Shares of PL opened at C$3.90 on Friday. Pinnacle Renewable has a 52-week low of C$3.81 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.34. The stock has a market cap of $215.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pinnacle Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -138.46%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

