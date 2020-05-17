KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.21. KemPharm shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 77,415 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.76.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.60.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Analysts expect that KemPharm Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KemPharm stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of KemPharm worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

