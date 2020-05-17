Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.41. Biocept shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 151,307 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Biocept alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 218.69% and a negative net margin of 455.14%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.22% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.