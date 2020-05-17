China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.44. China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 59,572 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

