Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $172.94

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $168.83, but opened at $172.94. Wayfair shares last traded at $175.25, with a volume of 190,616 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,076,295 shares of company stock valued at $34,015,455. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 146.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 135.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the first quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 114.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

