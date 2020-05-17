MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down to $24.97

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $24.97. MacroGenics shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 471,809 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNX. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MacroGenics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MacroGenics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MacroGenics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

