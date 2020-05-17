Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.59. Ultrapar Participacoes shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 73,199 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $4.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,071,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after buying an additional 1,988,961 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,558,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,046,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,453,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 878,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 2,251,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 787,197 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

