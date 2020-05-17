Blueberries Medical (CNSX:BBM) Shares Down 14.3%

Blueberries Medical Corp (CNSX:BBM)’s share price fell 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 185,443 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Blueberries Medical from $0.47 to $0.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12.

Blueberries Cannabis Corp, through its subsidiaries, produces cannabis. The company is headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

