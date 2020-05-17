Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Up 28%

Graphite One Inc (CVE:GPH) shares shot up 28% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.32, 107,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 503% from the average session volume of 17,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of $9.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29.

Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in March 2019.

