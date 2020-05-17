Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Up 33.3%

Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB) shares shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 347,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 506% from the average session volume of 57,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.03.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

