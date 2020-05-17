Prospero Silver (CVE:PSL) Stock Price Up 50%

Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL)’s share price rose 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 201,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 165,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42.

About Prospero Silver (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp., and its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the El Petate, Santa Maria del Oro, Pachuca SE, Bermudez, Buenavista, Baborigame, Florida, Ocampo, and Quiporito properties located in Mexico.

