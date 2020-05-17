K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.00

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$25.00 and last traded at C$25.11, with a volume of 10750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.26.

KBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price target on K-Bro Linen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Eight Capital cut K-Bro Linen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $275.09 million and a P/E ratio of 37.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

