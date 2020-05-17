Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of exploring for mineral deposits. The Company acquires properties directly by staking, through option agreements with prospectors or other exploration companies, and through reconnaissance programs. The Company operates in the mineral exploration industry.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.