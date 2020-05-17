Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.94

Shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 375455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19.

Get Immunoprecise Antibodies alerts:

Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.