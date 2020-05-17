Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1248546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TV. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.23.

The company has a market cap of $56.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

