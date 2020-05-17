Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.49

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 1922655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$368.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

