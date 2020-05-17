Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.92

Shares of Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 186314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The firm has a market cap of $72.31 million and a PE ratio of 45.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fiore Gold Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

