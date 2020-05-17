Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.33

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 87830676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $502.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.77% and a negative net margin of 929.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin L. Smith bought 40,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 120,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.