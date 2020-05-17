International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.14

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 71472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The stock has a market cap of $176.32 million and a PE ratio of -62.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.