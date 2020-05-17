Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.07

Endurance Gold Corp (CVE:EDG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 43000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.53 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

About Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and heavy rare earth metals. It principally holds 100% interest in McCord Gold property comprising 40 mineral claims located in the Fairbanks mining district, Alaska. Endurance Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.