Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.71

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 915595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 million and a PE ratio of -57.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

About Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR)

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

