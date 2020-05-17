WABCO (NYSE:WBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.43

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.43 and last traded at $136.39, with a volume of 18127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WABCO by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,614 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in WABCO by 371.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 943,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,370,000 after buying an additional 743,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WABCO by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $296,519,000 after buying an additional 696,333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WABCO by 2,914.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 582,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,720,000 after buying an additional 563,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WABCO during the fourth quarter worth $61,548,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WABCO (NYSE:WBC)

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

