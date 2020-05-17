Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.05

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 2702209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of $344.13 million and a P/E ratio of -14.65.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Gold Mining news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$110,101.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,751,513.30.

About Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

