American Lithium (CVE:LI) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.42

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 270191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

