Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.24

Alio Gold Inc (TSE:ALO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 384904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Several brokerages have commented on ALO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alio Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pi Financial restated a “tender” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Alio Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Alio Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $103.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alio Gold Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

