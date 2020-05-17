CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to $4.00

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 471.43% from the stock’s previous close.

CESDF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

