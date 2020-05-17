Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.69

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (TSE:MDNA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 142792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.73. The firm has a market cap of $222.20 million and a PE ratio of -24.44.

About Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

