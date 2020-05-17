CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Lowered to $52.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCDBF. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $51.29.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

