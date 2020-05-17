CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Lowered to $55.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCDBF. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $51.29.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

