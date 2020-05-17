KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, February 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $51.29.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

