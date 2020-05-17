Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beazley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BZLYF stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

