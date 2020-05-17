Scotiabank Increases Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $225.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $190.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $141.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.63. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

