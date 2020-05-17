CIBC Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $212.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $173.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.63.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

