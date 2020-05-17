BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.30 on Friday. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTGOF. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

