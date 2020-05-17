Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Bureau Veritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.