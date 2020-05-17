Nordea Equity Research Upgrades ACS (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) to Buy

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ACS (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BOZTY stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. ACS has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

ACS Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CCL Industries PT Lowered to $52.00
CCL Industries PT Lowered to $52.00
CCL Industries PT Lowered to $55.00
CCL Industries PT Lowered to $55.00
KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CCL Industries
KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CCL Industries
Beazley Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group
Beazley Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group
Scotiabank Increases Boyd Group Services Price Target to $225.00
Scotiabank Increases Boyd Group Services Price Target to $225.00
CIBC Boosts Boyd Group Services Price Target to $212.00
CIBC Boosts Boyd Group Services Price Target to $212.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report