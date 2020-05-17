Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOUYF. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of BOUYF opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.81. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.