Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their underperform rating on shares of Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BNPUF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Bonavista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.
Bonavista Energy Company Profile
