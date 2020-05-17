Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their underperform rating on shares of Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BNPUF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Bonavista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

Get Bonavista Energy alerts:

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.