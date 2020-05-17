PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Upgraded at Barclays

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

BCKIF stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

