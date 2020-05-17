PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Upgraded at Barclays

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

BCKIF stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CCL Industries PT Lowered to $52.00
CCL Industries PT Lowered to $52.00
CCL Industries PT Lowered to $55.00
CCL Industries PT Lowered to $55.00
KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CCL Industries
KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CCL Industries
Beazley Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group
Beazley Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group
Scotiabank Increases Boyd Group Services Price Target to $225.00
Scotiabank Increases Boyd Group Services Price Target to $225.00
CIBC Boosts Boyd Group Services Price Target to $212.00
CIBC Boosts Boyd Group Services Price Target to $212.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report