Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHOOY. Zacks Investment Research raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

