BMO Capital Markets Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Target Price to $11.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.15 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $10.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.82.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

