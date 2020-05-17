B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.37. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CCL Industries PT Lowered to $52.00
CCL Industries PT Lowered to $52.00
CCL Industries PT Lowered to $55.00
CCL Industries PT Lowered to $55.00
KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CCL Industries
KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CCL Industries
Beazley Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group
Beazley Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group
Scotiabank Increases Boyd Group Services Price Target to $225.00
Scotiabank Increases Boyd Group Services Price Target to $225.00
CIBC Boosts Boyd Group Services Price Target to $212.00
CIBC Boosts Boyd Group Services Price Target to $212.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report