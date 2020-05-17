ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ARKEMA/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.95. ARKEMA/S has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

