APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APEMY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH alerts:

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $22.67 on Friday. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.