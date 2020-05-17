Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.