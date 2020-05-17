Comparing Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) & DANSKE BK A/S/S (NASDAQ:DNKEY)

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DANSKE BK A/S/S and Patriot National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DANSKE BK A/S/S $6.74 billion 1.33 $2.26 billion N/A N/A Patriot National Bancorp $46.13 million 0.48 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

DANSKE BK A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DANSKE BK A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DANSKE BK A/S/S and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DANSKE BK A/S/S 22.93% 7.99% 0.35% Patriot National Bancorp -6.11% -4.13% -0.29%

Volatility and Risk

DANSKE BK A/S/S has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for DANSKE BK A/S/S and Patriot National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DANSKE BK A/S/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DANSKE BK A/S/S beats Patriot National Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DANSKE BK A/S/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services. It also provides wealth management, asset management, investment, pension savings, and insurance solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides mortgage finance, real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange, and equity services, as well as trades in fixed income products. It has operations in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

