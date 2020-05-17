Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

NYSE:DLR opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $150,005.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $114,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $932,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,699 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 96.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 35.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 68,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

