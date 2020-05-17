Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

HNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Huntsworth to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

LON HNT opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.41) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.58. Huntsworth has a twelve month low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $399.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Huntsworth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Paul Taaffe sold 608,059 shares of Huntsworth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38), for a total value of £638,461.95 ($839,860.50).

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

