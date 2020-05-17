BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

BEST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on BEST in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BEST by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,341,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BEST by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 608,678 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BEST by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,754,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BEST by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,436,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BEST by 648.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,016 shares in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. BEST has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BEST will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

